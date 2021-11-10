Ramsawak gets gold in Commonwealth essay contest

Anthony Ramsawak, of Cunupia winner of the Gold award, for Queen's Commonwealth Essay Writing Competition on Friday, November 5. Photo by Roger Jacob

Learning is not a spectator sport. It requires getting involved, often in things that may not come naturally at first. Such was the case for 16-year-old Anthony Ramsawak.

Mastering the Queen’s English is no easy feat and it was not a talent Ramsawak even knew he had, but after participating and placing in his first essay-writing competition, he developed the confidence to continue.

Last year, Ramsawak, who is in form five at Cunupia Secondary, entered the UWI Essay Competition and placed second.

"I never entered a competition, but after entering (the UWI competition), it pushed me to do more," said Ramsawak.

In an interview with Newsday, Ramsawak opened up about how the pandemic influenced an essay that would earn him recognition in a major essay-writing competition.

Ramsawak's form teacher Karen Cupen said if it weren't for the pandemic, she would have never considered encouraging her students to take part.

"Being online, there wasn’t much to do and I felt as if they should take part in other things."

So Cupen searched for other things to engage her students, who were becoming bored with the online environment.

"We may have never looked online to take part in this competition if it weren’t for the pandemic. I never knew about it. We would probably continue after pandemic. It’s a good experience."

The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, established in 1883, is the world's oldest international writing competition for schools. It was started to elevate youth voices and develop key skills through creative writing.

This year, the competition had a record-breaking 25,648 entrants from across the Commonwealth. Each entrant is awarded a certificate and ranked as gold, silver, or bronze. Ramsawak, although not one of this year's winners, received a gold award for his entry. entitled From There (Triskaidekaphobia) to Here (Notabilia).

The theme of this year's competition was Keeping connected through covid19, and Ramsawak used his newfound skill to convey the emotions he felt during the pandemic.

Cupen said when she first approached him about the competition, he was intimidated by the 1,500-word limit and didn’t think he could do it, but she encouraged him to try.

“Initially…he was scared. I told him to still try, and he even wrote more than he was supposed to and had to edit it down,” she joked. “Now, I don’t think he is scared about it.”

Ramsawak began his essay with the moment he, along with the rest of the nation, discovered he would be at home for an unspecified amount of time owing to the arrival of the country's first covid19 case.

"Friday the thirteenth has long been associated as an unlucky day," reads the essay. "It has been over a year, but that balmy Black Friday in March is vividly imprinted in my mind.The day when the unprecedented news was announced by our Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, that our beloved country of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago was on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Ramsawak uses the ancient Greek word triskaidekaphobia – the fear of the number 13 – to depict the horror of the day his life changed forever.

The essay discusses how Ramsawak used technology to stay connected with friends, family, and classmates during his time at home.

"The essay talks about taking me from where I started to where I ended."

It ends with his gratitude for the opportunity to stay connected with the ones he loved during uncertain times.

"Isolating from our friends has been quite tough, but technology gave us that line of connection.

“The numerous kind acts around the community to the unprivileged have given hope and support. The live concerts and sermons filled the gaps with positive energy and love. In addition, music plays a crucial role in up keeping our mental hygiene through these difficult times.

“The need to live in the moment and not just wait behind closed doors to live again after the pandemic, led my family and (me) to create personal and family routines, in order to live each day with gratitude.”

Ramsawak posts his writing on a website he created to share his content. On the website are essays, poems and some other work.

Cupen said he recently wrote a moving poem tackling the difficult topic of anti-bullying which was praised by teachers and staff at his school. The poem, entitled A Message to my Oppressor, was written for the Ledbury Poetry Festival Poetry Competition – the UK's longest and largest poetry festival. Although he did not place, Ramsawak's poem was shared with the school. It describes a young student's torture at the hands of a schoolyard bully, overcoming the trauma and finding the peace to forgive.

The poem reads,

I remember vividly those restless nights,

crying myself to sleep in dreadful frights.

Tears of pain from your treacherous delight,

praying it’ll cease in tomorrow’s daylight.

A feeling of triumph from the pain I endured.

How intriguing, it’s quite the opposite, I soared!

Memories resurfaced can now be shared,

lessons learnt as I’m no longer scared.

Ramsawak, who expressed an interest in finances, said maths and principles of accounting are his favourite subjects. He said, however, he intends to continue entering essay competitions and develop his newly-discovered talent for writing.

He plans to compete once again in the Queen's Essay competition next year, as long as he can find the time. For now, he is focused on preparing for his Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams.