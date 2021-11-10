Over 50 covid19 cases in educational districts

In this file photo, form four students from Queen's Royal College head home after face-to-face classes in Port of Spain. Photo by Roger Jacob -

Technical director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Dr Avery Hinds has said approximately 55 covid19 cases have been reported in educational districts, as reported to them by the Ministry of Education.

Hinds was speaking at the ministry’s covid19 briefing on Wednesday.

He said while the Ministry of Education will collect the data on cases coming out of schools, it has provided the Ministry of Health with figures dating up to November 5 on the progression of cases in educational districts.

He said for Port of Spain and environs, there have been five confirmed cases; in St George East, 16 cases; Northeast, 16 cases; Caroni, three cases; St Patrick, seven cases; Victoria, five cases; and Southeast, seven cases.

He said the Ministry of Education will provide additional details on its online platforms.