"No internetservice sinceOctober 20"

THE EDITOR: What is going on with TSTT/bmobile?

On October 20, my internet service suddenly went down. I called the service number the following morning and was told it would take three to five business days for the problem to be addressed. Since then I have called every business day and talked with a number of apologetic customer service representatives, but the problem has not been resolved, and no one can give me a timeline as to when something can be done.

Between my many calls the three to five business days deadline switched to five to seven business days, but finally a technician came to my house. I was surprised and impressed that someone had come out over the weekend, but again our hopes were dashed.

The problem could not be fixed without a part, and two days later, despite calls to customer service, the technician and supervisors, they could not give me a deadline for when the problem would be resolved. I was cut off while speaking to the last supervisor, and no one has called back since.

Before the disruption I was told that I was incorrect when I asserted nothing had been done. After all, a technician coming to my house is sufficient, although the problem has not been resolved.

Apparently bmobile does not provide temporary mobile WiFi devices for customers awaiting repairs. Apparently providing a new modem is not an option. Apparently they cannot give updates on when repairs will be made. I must just sit tight until they get back around to me, and as far as I know it could take two days, two weeks or two months – and as a paying customer I must be satisfied with that.

This is an inconvenience at any time, but it is doubly inconvenient and frustrating that this is happening when so many people are working from home. I cannot imagine that I am the only one experiencing this problem.

Could someone at TSTT/bmobile look up my complaint and call me as soon as possible, either with information on a temporary fix or details on when repairs will be mad?

Do better, TSTT/bmobile!

DIXIE-ANN BELLE

San Juan