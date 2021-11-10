New Zealand advance to T20 World Cup final

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, centre, and Mitchell Santner celebrate winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match against England in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Wednesday. (AP Photo) -

NEW Zealand qualified for the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over England in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

In a repeat of the 2019 ICC 50-over World Cup final, England scored 166/4 in 20 overs after being sent in by New Zealand.

Moeen Ali powered his way to 51 not out off 37 balls with three fours and two sixes. Dawid Malan provided ample support with 41.

Fast bowler Tim Southee was the most impressive bowler for New Zealand with 1/24 in four overs.

New Zealand’s run chase did not get off to the ideal start as they were limited to 13/2 in the third over. Opener Daryl Mitchell put the team on his back with 72 not out off 47 balls to steer New Zealand to 167/5 in 19 overs. Mitchell, who struck four fours and four sixes, was assisted by Devon Conway’s 46 from 38 deliveries.

Liam Livingstone (2/22) and Chris Woakes (2/36) were the best bowlers for England.

New Zealand will wait for the winner of the second semifinal between Pakistan and Australia which will be played at 10 am TT time, on Thursday.

The final will be contested at 10 am, on Sunday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

ENGLAND 166/4 (20 overs) (Moeen Ali 51 not out, Dawid Malan 41; Tim Southee 1/24) vs NEW ZEALAND 167/5 (19 overs) (Daryl Mitchell 72 not out, Devon Conway 46; Liam Livingstone 2/22, Chris Woakes 2/36) New Zealand won by five wickets