Murder victim Jeneka Guerra to be buried on Friday

Kezia Jeneka Guerra whose body was found in a grave in the forests in Maracas, St Joseph.

THE funeral of murdered casino worker Jeneka Guerra will take place on Friday, relatives said.

Guerra, 27, was last seen on October 30. Her body was found in a grave in a forested area off Santa Barbara Road, Maracas, St Joseph, on November 4.

An autopsy showed she died of multiple stab and chop wounds.

Two Venezuelans held in relation to Guerra’s murder were released earlier this week. One of them led police to where Guerra was buried.

The two men, along with Akash Ramsesar, were first arrested on October 30 at Acono Road, Maracas, St Joseph, and released the following day.

On October 31 Ramesar died by suicide at his Riverside Road, Curepe home.

The two migrants were re-arrested a few days after Ramesar’s death, questioned and released again.

Police said there was a relationship between Guerra and Ramesar, based on information on his cellphone, which was examined by detectives from the Cyber Crimes Unit.

Relatives of Guerra did not give details of the nature of the relationship, but said that on the day she was last seen, Guerra left her Santa Cruz home to take Ramesar’s daughter to the mall.