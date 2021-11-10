Man shot dead in St James over loud music
Police suspect the murder of a 32-year-old man in St James on Tuesday night may be related to tension with another resident over playing loud music.
Police said members of the Western Division Task Force received a report of gunshots on Sage Street, St James, at around 11.30 pm and found David Figueroa bleeding on the ground.
Homicide investigators and a district medical officer were called in and declared Figueroa dead.
Investigators said no one has been arrested.
Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region 1 are continuing enquiries.
