Legislators denying us our fundamental rights

Lee Merry -

LEE MERRY

LORD Stephens: Mr Hosein…can I just get myself orientated around the submissions. I understand that you accept that the mandatory death penalty is a cruel and inhumane provision.

Hosein: It is my Lord, but it does not violate section 4 or 5 (of the Constitution).

Stephens: But you wish to uphold it.

Hosein: Yes my Lord.

Stephens: And has it been considered by the legislator since Matthew.

Hosein: No my Lord.

Stephens: Has there been any attempt to change the Constitution at all?

Hosein: No my Lord, and I’ll get to that in a moment.

Stephens: I hesitate to ask, but is there a reason why there should be a continuation of a cruel and inhumane punishment?

Hosein: My Lord, my answer to that is that is a matter of legislative choice.

The above exchange took place during a hearing at the Privy Council last week. Lord Stephens, one of nine judges hearing the appeal of Chandler v The State, was making enquiries of Fyard Hosein SC who appeared on behalf of the State. The reference to “Matthew” is a reference to the case of Matthew v The State, decided in 2004, in which the Privy Council held that the mandatory death penalty in Trinidad and Tobago is cruel and unusual punishment and therefore on its face unconstitutional.

If only it were that simple. The court in Matthew went on to find that the mandatory death penalty provision is “saved” by another part of the Constitution commonly referred to as the “savings law clause.” It therefore remains valid law.

The savings law clause was again under scrutiny at last week’s hearing, in another case challenging the mandatory death penalty in TT. This follows strong rulings out of the Caribbean Court of Justice which resulted in the abolition of the mandatory death sentence in other Caribbean territories, including Barbados and Guyana. In the Barbadian case, then President of the CCJ Sir Dennis Byron opined: “The general saving clause is an unacceptable diminution of the freedom of newly independent peoples who fought for that freedom with unshakeable faith in fundamental human rights. The idea that even where a provision is inconsistent with a fundamental right a court is prevented from declaring the truth of that inconsistency just because the laws formed part of the inherited laws from the colonial regime must be condemned.”

So what exactly is this savings law clause, and why do we still have it here in TT?

When we severed ties with the UK, the laws that were enacted prior to us becoming a republic continued in force. These are called “existing laws.” Our Parliament of course has the power to revoke or modify these laws or to pass new laws as it sees fit.

There are many existing laws which are still in force today, not having been revoked or modified despite their significant vintage – many of them being around since the early 1900s.

Our Constitution guarantees all people certain fundamental human rights. These include the right to life, liberty and security of the person, the right to property, to freedom of the press, to equality before the law and a host of other fundamental rights. The Constitution is the supreme law, and any person has the power to challenge laws passed by Parliament on the ground that it infringes one of these basic human rights.

The framers of our Constitution, however, decided to shield existing laws from any challenge on human rights grounds. The practical effect of this is that older laws, imposed under colonial rule, have greater force than newer laws passed by our own democratically elected Parliament. These older laws cannot be scrutinised by the court to determine whether they breach any of our fundamental rights.

Why on earth would this be allowed to continue? This is what Lord Stephens was really asking when he posed the question, “Has there been any attempt to change the Constitution at all?”

One answer is politics. The savings law clause has been politicised because of a single issue – the death penalty. Politicians are so afraid of making any legislative change that will run the risk of abolishing the death penalty (which is an existing law), that they dare not touch the savings law clause.

The other answer is power. When the Government acts pursuant to an existing law it is shielded from judicial scrutiny. A good example is the passing of covid19 regulations pursuant to the Public Health Ordinance (1940). The Court of Appeal recently confirmed that because the ordinance is an existing law, it was bound to follow the decision in Matthew v The State so that the courts are prevented from undertaking an assessment of whether the regulations are breaching our constitutional rights (Suraj v AG).

A knock-on effect of all of this is that there is a built-in disincentive to updating our old colonial laws. A government considering any such modernisation must ask itself, “Am I willing to subject myself to judicial scrutiny?”

The savings law clause cannot be removed without support from the Opposition. Can our elected representatives please tell us: do they support the shielding of antiquated laws from scrutiny, denying us our basic human rights guaranteed by the Constitution, just because those laws were imposed under colonial rule?

Lee Merry is an attorney