Investigations into Point Lisas blaze ongoing

An investigating fire officer was at the scene of Gemini Inks Ltd on Tuesday morning after fire destroyed most of the company's inventory. - Marvin Hamilton

Senior executives at Gemini Inks Caribbean Ltd are now thinking of ways to move the company forward after a fire at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate in Couva on Monday.

Monday’s fire, which started after 6pm, gutted the company’s warehouse within minutes. The warehouse stored highly flammable chemicals such as printing inks, printing solvents, sanitisers and industrial detergents.

In an interview on Wednesday, the company’s technical director Ed Jacob told Newsday he is still trying to make sense of the blaze as he awaits the outcome of ongoing investigations by the fire service.

He said, “We don’t even know how to digest what happened.

“As you may expect, we have mouths to feed, so we are waiting on the end of official investigations. But in trying to make sense of what happened, we are also thinking about what’s next.”

Jacob said the warehouse electrician will meet with investigators on Thursday to give details about the electrical system.



“Investigators are looking at the likely causes of everything, so the police will also be helping them get camera footage from everybody to determine if there was anything arson-related and different things like that.

“It’s a real thorough investigation, because of the industrial nature of the situation. They are really trying to find the root cause of the whole thing.”

Evaluations are still being done to determine the cost of damage, but Jacob estimates it will most likely be in the millions of dollars.

Most of the company’s inventory in the warehouse was destroyed in the blaze, except a few barrels of products that were stored at the front.