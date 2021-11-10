FilmTT hosts Business of Film webinars

Kafi Kareem of Story Play, LLC hosted a session on Entrepreneurship in Animation.

The Trinidad and Tobago Film Company Limited (FilmTT) is taking part in Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2021. GEW is hosted by Youth Business Trinidad and Tobago which started on November 8, and continues until November 14, under the theme Reboot, Rethink, Regenerate and Rise.

FilmTT hosted a virtual capacity development session on November 9 and and will host another session on November 11 focused on Business of Film concepts. The featured speakers will shed light on their entrepreneurial journey and creative processes, as well as provide resources and tools to help their fellow professionals, said a media release.

This year, FilmTT once again joins GEW to support entrepreneurs creating content for the audio-visual sector in TT and the Caribbean region. On November 9, the Entrepreneurship in Animation session featured Kafi Kareem of Story Play, LLC. Kareem shared her experiences on navigating the local animation sector and provided insight on monetisation, distribution and funding of projects.

The Film, Music Video & Commercial Content session on November 11 will feature Steven M Taylor, producer/director of music videos and international commercial content. Taylor will offer a step-by-step guide on how to direct and share why it is important to apply feature film production techniques to a music video or commercial content. Both sessions will be broadcasted on FilmTT’s Facebook page at 12 pm.

General manager of FilmTT Leslie-Ann Wills-Caton, said, in the release: “We are thrilled to, once again, take part in this capacity-building initiative to share the tools, experience and knowledge that FilmTT and its stakeholders possess with the wider world. We hope that everyone takes advantage of the content available from the Entrepreneurship in Animation and Film, Music Video & Commercial Content sessions, as well as any other session offered during the Global Entrepreneurship Week.”

Every November, GEW celebrates and empowers millions of entrepreneurs around the world – especially individuals who face barriers or who have never considered the idea of launching a start-up. Globally, more than ten million people take part in thousands of activities, competitions and events that inspire them to act and give them the knowledge, experience and connections they need to succeed. A record 180 countries are taking part in GEW 2021.

For more info and updates on GEW and other FilmTT initiatives, follow @discoverfilmtt on Facebook and Instagram.