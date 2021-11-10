Ex-Red Force manager Roland Sampath: New Windies blood needed

Australia's captain Aaron Finch, centre, reacts after he was dismissed by West Indies' Akeal Hosein, right, during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Saturday. (AP Photo) -

FORMER TT Red Force manager and national cricketer Roland Sampath is calling on the Cricket West Indies selectors to start focusing on a new nucleus of players ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The West Indies 2021 T20 World Cup campaign did not unfold according to plan as a dismal effort saw the regional team end with just one win from five matches. West Indies, winners in 2012 and 2016, did not advance to the semifinals.

West Indies fielded an experienced team, as seven of the players who made the trip to United Arab Emirates for the tournament were 33 or older.

They included Dwayne Bravo (now retired), Chris Gayle, captain Kieron Pollard, Andre Fletcher, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons and Ravi Rampaul. Gayle was the oldest player in the squad, at 42.

The CWI selectors were under the microscope when the squad was selected, as people including former West Indies players voiced their opinion on the team selected.

Many felt Gayle should have been left in the Caribbean and others thought Jason Holder should have been in the original 15-man squad. During the tournament, Holder, who was initially one of four travelling reserves, was drafted into the squad for injured fast bowler Obed McCoy.

“Right now off the bat I could tell you some of the players I would like West Indies to look at for the next World Cup, and this is based on fitness and form,” Sampath said.

He named Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Holder, Pollard, Darren Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, McCoy, Fabian Allen and Brandon King as players CWI should invest in.

“These are the nucleus of players they should start focusing on. These are the guys who are there,” Sampath added.

Hope, Rutherford, Shepherd, Smith and King were not named on the 15-man squad for the World Cup. Darren Bravo was a reserve and Allen was forced out by injury before the tournament bowled off.

Rutherford, Smith and Sunil Narine were not considered because of fitness.

When people reflect on the West Indies T20 World Cup winning teams in 2012 and 2016, power hitting may come to mind, but a potent spin-bowling attack was key.

Leg spinner Samuel Badree was part of both the 2012 and 2016 world cup teams. Off spinner Sunil Narine was on the 2012 squad and left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn was on the 2016 squad.

“I am of the view that whilst we may not have quality pacers, one would realise although it is T20, spinners are playing a very important part wherever in the world they are playing. Good spinners are an important factor.

“We are still harping on pace attack and power hitting. We have to evolve with the times.”

Sampath said our batsmen need proper coaching.

“We need to help our players technically, because when you look at it in the Caribbean we have no good batsmen. Right now we are struggling to get even a good opening pair…what we need is quality coaches and quality coaching. We need coaches to do remedial work…helping batsmen technically.

“Going forward we have to learn from our mistakes. We can’t afford to let teams like Afghanistan and these other teams pass us in cricket – then something is fundamentally wrong.”

Sampath said West Indies cricket will benefit from new ideas and strategies.

“Relative to the just concluded World Cup I would expect a lot of resignations because of the fact that over and over we doing the same thing with no result. We need to get different perspectives from different coaches, new thought process.

“I am not saying (head coach Phil) Simmons should go, but we have to see something different, because if over the years we going with the same thing over and over, for example only emphasising...power hitting and not rotating the strike, not running between the wickets (and) taking the singles…we need a breath of fresh air.”