Dr Hinds: Patients eligible for third covid19 vaccine dose will be contacted

Dr Avery Hinds.

Technical director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Dr Avery Hinds has said patients who quality for a third primary dose of a covid19 vaccine will be contacted at the correct timeby the public healthcare system for an appointment .

Hinds was speaking at the ministry’s virtual covid19 briefing on Wednesday.

He said, “We will be reaching out at the correct time interval to schedule a vaccination appointment. You will be contacted for an additional primary dose.”

He said patients in the public healthcare system will not require a referral letter to get the vaccine. Those who are not in the system will need a referral letter from their healthcare providers.

He said for patients who received the Sinopharm vaccine, a third primary dose is recommended for those 60 and over .

Sinopharm recipients who are moderately or severely immunocompromised will also be targeted one-three months after their second dose. These patients will also be contacted.

Of patients who received the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson vaccine, only those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised will be targeted one-three months after their final dose.

He said these include cancer and transplant patients and people who are HIV-positive or living with any other immune deficiency.

Newsday visited the vaccination site at the Queen's Park Savannah on Wednesday, when third doses of the Sinopharm vaccine were being given to patients over 60.