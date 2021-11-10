Arima man shot dead, second man wounded

Stock photo

AN Arima man was killed on Tuesday afternoon after he was ambushed by three gunmen.

Police said at about 3.15 pm, Adrian Wilson was walking along Church Street, By-pass Road, when his killers got out of a car, shot him, got back in and drove off.

Wilson, 29 of Guava Avenue, By-Pass Road, died on the spot.

Police said they found four 7.62, and 23, 9mm spent shells.

No motive was given for the killing.

In an unrelated shooting, a 45-year-old man from Righteous Lane, Pinto Road, Arima, was shot.

Police said at about 3.30 pm on Tuesday, the victim was at home with his family, when he had an argument with relatives.

One of them left and returned with a group of men, some armed with pieces of wood and others with cutlasses. The mob beat the man and while they were doing so, one of the attackers shot the victim before the group ran off.

The victim was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where he was treated and discharged.