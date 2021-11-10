512 new covid19 cases, 12 more deaths

Image courtesy CDC

IN the first ten days of November, 3,146 people have contracted the covid19 virus which was also responsible for killing 110 people in that same time period.

The latest covid19 update from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, showed that for that day, 512 new cases were detected with 12 more deaths.

The uptick in new infections coincides with the full return to physical work of the public service on November 1, the order from the Ministry of Health for all forms 4-6 students to return to school from Monday October 25, whatever their vaccination status, and the resumption of full service at bars on Monday November 1.

On Nov 1, there were 90 infections and 13 deaths; 294 infections and 11 deaths on Nov 2; 393 infections and nine deaths on Nov 3; 335 infections and ten deaths on Nov 4, 140 infections and 14 deaths on Nov 5, 394 infections and 11 deaths on Nov 6; 329 infections and eight deaths on Nov 7, 354 infections and 13 deaths on Nov 8, 305 infections and nine deaths on Nov 9; and 512 infections and 12 deaths on Wednesday, Nov 10.

This works out to 314.6 infections per day and 11 deaths per day for the first ten days of November.

There is also an increase in the number of hospitalisations (see story on this page) as well covid19 cases among students and teachers within the secondary school system. Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is on record as saying forms 1-3 students will return to full physical classes in schools in January.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the death toll stands at 1,806. The country's most recent fatalities include five elderly men, five elderly women and two middle-aged men.

Nine of them had multiple comorbidities inclusive of diabetes, hypertension, obesity, kidney and heart disease. The others carried one comorbidity of hypertension and Parkinson's disease.

The Health Ministry says there are now 6,036 active cases – 472 patients in hospital, 5,049 isolating at home, and 48 in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged. There are also 87 people in state quarantine.

From 409,249 samples sent for testing, 60,475 returned positive for the virus. The ministry's update on Wednesday said that 52,633 patients have recovered.

There are 26 people in ICU receiving critical care and 17 patients in the high dependency unit. In six months, TT has successfully vaccinated 629,328 people since the launch of the national vaccination programme in April. A total of 621,616 people are fully vaccinated and 137 people have taken a third dose.