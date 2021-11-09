Woodbrook turns 110

File photo. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The popular business and residential area of Woodbrook, Port of Spain, turned 110 on November 1.

The 367.5-acre estate was bought by the town board from the Siegert family and proclaimed a residential district in 1911.

It has historically been home to some of the largest sugar estate owners, such as Messrs Picot De Lapeyrouse, Henry Murray, William Eccles and formerly enslaved people.

In February 1911 the first cinema, the London Electric Theatre, opened on the corner of Baden-Powell and French streets before becoming the Astor Cinema. Woodbrook is also home to the Little Carib Theatre ,founded by late local dancer Beryl Mc Burnie.

In a statement on November 1, MP for Port of Spain South Keith Scotland congratulated the Woodbrook community on continued embellishments to the history and landscape of the country. He said, "It is my intention to continue a collaborative approach which will see this community continue to prosper in peace and diversity."