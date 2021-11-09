WI selectors must resign

THE EDITOR: I am baffled as to why the West Indies selectors have not resigned as yet following the defeat of the team they chose to defend the T20 World Cup.

Much has already been written on the team, with the back-in-time players, the exemption of some from the required fitness standards, the composition of the team, etc.

Therefore I will focus on the international on-field experience of some recent selectors.

Those with the most appearances at international level are the current chairman, Roger Harper, having played in 25 Tests and 105 ODIs. Then comes Courtney Browne with 20 Tests and 46 ODIs and Eldine Baptiste with ten Tests and 43 ODIs.

Travis Dowlin has played six Tests, 11 ODIs and two T20s. Robert Haynes had eight ODIs, while current selector Miles Bascombe has one solitary T20.

Both Lockhart Sebastian and Hendy Wallace have never represented West Indies at international level.

How can selectors with little or no international cricket experience possibly select a combative international team?

Why are the former world class players being sidelined?

The shame of the T20 failure lies on the shoulders of Cricket West Indies for having appointed the selectors.

Therefore the entire board and selectors should take full responsibility for the disastrous performances in the last few years and resign immediately.

No need to say more.

DECLAN PATTRON

Maracas Valley