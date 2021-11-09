Tobago has 321 active covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s active covid19 cases have reached 321 after 11 new cases emerged overnight.

The island's covid19 death toll remains at 104.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 27 patients in state isolation, 290 in home isolation and four in ICU. Twenty-three patients have been discharged.

The division said a total of 17, 324 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 3,431 have tested positive. There are 3,000 recovered patients.

To date, a total of 22, 641 people have been partially vaccinated and 21, 332 are fully vaccinated.