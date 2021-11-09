Tobago has 321 active covid19 cases
Tobago’s active covid19 cases have reached 321 after 11 new cases emerged overnight.
The island's covid19 death toll remains at 104.
In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 27 patients in state isolation, 290 in home isolation and four in ICU. Twenty-three patients have been discharged.
The division said a total of 17, 324 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 3,431 have tested positive. There are 3,000 recovered patients.
To date, a total of 22, 641 people have been partially vaccinated and 21, 332 are fully vaccinated.
