San Juan man shot in chest over gold chain

File photo

A 21-year-old San Juan man is in stable condition after he was shot trying to fight off a bandit on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man was outside a house on Ryan Street, San Juan, at around 1.10 pm when a bandit tried to snatch his gold chain.

The man resisted, but the bandit shot him once in the chest and ran away.

Members of the North Eastern Division Traffic team who were on patrol nearby heard the gunshot, went to the area and saw the man bleeding. They took him to hospital.

San Juan police are continuing enquiries.