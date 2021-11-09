Police rescue kidnapped Felicity businessman – no ransom paid

RESCUED: Felicity businessman Kartikey Ramsundar who was rescued by police on Tuesday after he was kidnapped on October 13. -

Almost a month after he was kidnapped, 40-year-old businessman Kartikay Ramsundar has been rescued and reunited with his family.

Ramsundar was at his businessplace at Felicity, Chaguanas, on October 13 when three men confronted him and forced him into a dark-coloured Honda Civic.

The car was later found burnt out on Bernard Road, Felicity.

A police media release on Tuesday reported that Ramsundar was rescued on Mondayby members of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF).

Two suspects were arrested and are assisting investigators from the AKU.

In the release DCP McDonald Jacob said the operation was led by ASP Romel Morales.The exercise was initiated by members of the Central and South-Western Divisions.

After being rescued Ramsundar was taken to a health facility and examined.