Deandra Dottin's plan pays dividends in Windies win

Deandra Dottin of West Indies plays a shot during the first one-day international match against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday. (AP Photo) -

WEST Indies batter Deandra Dottin said her plan was to bat through the innings after leading West Indies Women to a comfortable 45-run win over Pakistan Women in the opening match of the three-match One Day International series in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday.

Dottin, who opened the batting, was dismissed in the 47th over after hitting 132 off 146 deliveries with 18 fours and two sixes to propel West Indies Women to a competitive 253/8 in 50 overs.

In reply, Pakistan Women could only muster 208/9 as West Indies prevailed with the victory.

“To be honest my plan was to occupy the crease long, see what the bowlers (were) doing and see how the pitch is playing,” Dottin told Cricket West Indies media after the match.

Opener Rashada Williams (15) and captain Stafanie Taylor (six) was sent back to the pavilion cheaply and Kyshona Knight was forced to retire hurt.

Dottin took it upon herself to bat deep.

“Basically what was going through my mind (after losing early wickets) was that I got to bat through. I got to at least bat, if not 50 overs, I got to bat at least 40, 45 overs in order for us to have a good total on the board after those quick wickets.”

After completing her half century Dottin put that accomplishment at the back of her mind.

“To be honest when I got to the half century it was just to start fresh again and just bat on to get a higher total on the board for the team.”

Discussing her strategy during the innings, Dottin said, “I was just playing the ball late and focusing on keeping my head still.”

The second match will bowl off at 1 am (TT time), on Thursday.