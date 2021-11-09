Candidates confirmed for NAAA’s Nov 27 elections

George Comissiong - Photo via NAAA

IT has been confirmed that Dr Ian Hypolite will run against incumbent president George Comissiong when the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) annual general meeting (AGM) is held on November 27.

Nominations closed on Saturday.

Hypolite has held many positions in track and field locally. He has coached at local club Memphis Pioneers and also served as a coach for the TT contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games held earlier this year.

Comissiong, who was part of the TT Olympic team as track and field team manager, has been president since February.

Comissiong has had his challenges keeping TT athletes active during the covid19 pandemic in 2021. He has had to wait on Government approval to host meets.

Paul Voisin is going up for the position of first vice-president under the Comissiong slate. Others under the Comissiong slate are Durly Lucas (second vice-president), Dexter Voisin (general secretary) , Michelle Stoute (assistant general secretary), Marlene Roopchansingh-Williams (treasurer) and directors Allan Baboolal, Cuquie Melville, Zwede Hewitt, Jamaal James and 400m hurdles world champion Jehue Gordon.

Hypolite’s team will include Sherwin Joseph (first vice-president), Michelle Alleyne-Pennie (second vice-president), Bevon Lord (general secretary), Damian Gopee (assistant general secretary), Aisha Martin (treasurer) and directors Peter Campbell, Arlon Morrison, Soren Bishop, Kairon Serrette and Anna-Lee Walcott.

Vaccinated people will be allowed to attend the AGM at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva from 2 pm, while those unvaccinated must attend virtually.