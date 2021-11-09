305 new covid19 cases, nine more deaths

Image courtesy CDC

THERE are 305 additional covid19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of active cases to 5,758.

The Ministry of Health's 4 pm update reported that there were also nine new covid19-related deaths bringing the death toll to 1,794.

The deaths were three elderly men, five elderly women and a middle-aged man.

Six people had comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, bronchitis, kidney disease and dementia while three had no known comorbidities.

The release also reported that 47 people were discharged from public health facilities.

There were also 176 recovered community cases.

These are cases where a person tested positive for the coronavirus and placed in self-isolation but later met the discharge criteria and was allowed to be released.

As of Tuesday afternoon 628,467 people received their first shot of a two-dose vaccine, 581,872 people received their second shot of a two-dose vaccine while 36,920 received their only shot of a single-dose vaccine.

It was also reported that 405 covid19 patients were warded in hospitals, with 80 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

From these 80 patients, 23 people were warded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 14 were in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).