Two dead, two injured in Princes Town family dispute

A family dispute at New Grant, on the outskirts of Princes Town, ended in the chopping death of two relatives on Sunday night.

Dead are Anterro Mc Queen, 52, and his sister-in-law Monica Jagroop, 35, of Farmers Trace.

Jagroop's father Manickch and Jagroop, 72, and Mc Queen's wife Indra Jagroop were injured in the attack.

Police said both survivors were chopped multiple times and Indra Jagroop's hands were severed. They were taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility, then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The suspect, a close male relative, is on the run from the police.

The motive for the double homicide is believed to be an ongoing land dispute.

Police from Princes Town and Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.

This is a developing story.