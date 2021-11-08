Tobago bar owners eye post-SoE business boom

Nichelle Baksh, owner of Bar Hop In, Patrisha Terrace, Shirvan Road, discusses some of the challenges facing the industry. - Photo by David Reid

Bar owners in Tobago are hoping that businesses will improve by the end of the month, when the state of emergency (SoE) is lifted.

On Saturday the Prime Minister said the Government had no intention of seeking an extension of the SoE, which has been in place since May with 10 pm to 5 am curfew restrictions.

Emergency powers regulations also prohibit the drinking of alcohol in public places.

From October 11, bars were opened up to vaccinated members of the public, but patrons were not allowed to consume alcohol on their premises. These establishments were allowed to operate at full capacity and serve alcohol to vaccinated patrons from November 1.

Business owners have also lamented the closure of beaches which has limited the number of Trinidadians wanting to spend time on the island.

Newsday visited several bars on Friday, however the establishments owners, speaking on the condition of anonymity, complained of a slow start.

In Crown Point, the streets were a literal ghost town during the after-work liming hours of 4pm to 6pm, but by 7pm, patrons were seen slowly trickling in to enjoy the cool ambience of the evening.

One bar owner, who didn’t want to be identified, said the low turnout of patrons wasn’t a surprise. Bars within close proximity didn’t fare much better.

Across Shirvan Road, one popular bar owner said that business had been slow since the re-opening of business in the industry, but she seemed hopeful that business would start rolling again closer to the end of the month and into the December vacation period.

At her establishment, social distancing was noticed by the few who gathered to partake in the evening’s offerings while patrons were noticed producing their vaccination cards upon entry.