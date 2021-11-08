THA secretary grateful for $2m PAHO equipment donation

Secretary for Health, Wellness and Family Development, Tracy Davidson-Celestine (centre) snips tie straps along with PAHO country representative Dr Erica Wheeler, left, on one of the boxes filled with ventilator accessories donated by PAHO on Friday. Dr Victor Wheeler, Acting Medical Chief of Staff, TRHA keeps a keen eye on the handover process at the Scarborough hospital. -

The Tobago parallel health care system has received a timely boost of seven ventilators as part of a $2 million equipment donation by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Friday. Thirty oxygen concentrators valued at almost US$100,000 are also on the way to help the island battle the covid19 pandemic.

Secretary for Health Wellness and Family Development, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, at the handover ceremony at the Scarborough hospital said: “We know as the delta variant rears its ugly head, chances are the system will become overwhelmed...

"It’s impossible to cater to everyone who will need hospital care, as we don’t not have the infrastructure nor the human resources. We still have to prepare.”

The division on Monday announced 20 new covid19 cases, taking the active total on the island to 333 – 27 in state isolation, 303 in home isolation and three in ICU.

There was one additional death which took the total fatalities on the island to 104.

PAHO country representative Dr Erica Wheeler on Friday highlighted the ongoing relationship between her organisation and this island through the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and the division of health. PAHO has provided personal protection equipment, training and test kits, procured vaccines through its revolving fund, and invested heavily in covid communication and awareness.

Dr Wheeler said, “Globally, most developed countries are seeing a fourth wave of the pandemic. The Americas have a lessened rate,” (although the US and Brazil are still leading on the infection table), but we must not give up fighting and we cannot be complacent in this fight.”

Davidson-Celestine said her division continues to have a good relations with PAHO, which has got closer during the pandemic.

"Dr Erica Wheeler has been a hero to us in so many ways, championing and advocating for Tobago all the time. This donation is one such effort to boost what we can offer for public care.”

The division head said the island is going in the right direction“We continue to have easy access, we have a menu of vaccines and we have plenty education and awareness," however there is still need for its citizens to access the available care.

"A lot of places simply don't even have one vaccine to offer and yet our country is struggling with getting people through the doors. The figures of 94 per cent of the unvaccinated making up the bulk of people hospitalised and dying, seem to fall on deaf ears.”

Currently Tobago has a target of 80 percent (36,000 people) of the population that is eligible for vaccination. So far 22,556 (almost 63 per cent) people are partially vaccinated and 21,067 people (almost 59 per cent) are fully vaccinated.

Dr Victor Wheeler, Acting Medical Chief of Staff, TRHA, who spearheaded the initiative, also emphasised the timely arrival of the equipment in his remarks.