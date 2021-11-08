Suspects in Kezia Guerra's burial to be released late Sunday night

FOUND DEAD: Kezia Jeneka Guerra whose body was found in a grave in the forests in Maracas, St Joseph on Thursday.

Two Venezuelan men who were arrested and questioned for their roles in the burial of murder victim Kezia Jeneka Guerra were expected to be released late on Sunday night.

They fell ill while in police custody.

Newsday understands the men both 38, were swabbed for covid19 on Sunday. They are expected to be quarantined under police supervision.

Sources also said several police officers, including homicide investigators, will also be quarantined.

The men are suspected of burying Guerra's body.

Guerra, 27, was last seen on October 30. Her body was found in a grave in a forested area off Santa Barbara Road, Maracas, St Joseph, on Thursday.