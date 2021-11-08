Six Lease singles champions crowned

Gabriella Prince (left) with her girls Under-14 singles trophy while Abba Campbell-Smith (right) holds the girls Under-12 singles trophy at the Lease Operators Junior Tennis Tournament at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval on Sunday. Also in photo is coach Kevin Clarke. - Jeff Mayers

SIX SINGLES champions were crowned on Sunday as the Lease Operators Junior Tennis Tournament continued at the Trinidad Country Club in Maraval.

Boys’ Under-14 top seed Kale Dalla Costa won his division by getting past third seed Kayden Siewrattan 6-3, 6-3 in the title match.

Dalla Costa remains in contention for another Lease trophy as he and Siewrattan teamed up in the boys’ doubles to face Isaiah Boxill and Yeshowah Campbell-Smith in a semi-final fixture. Up to press time on Sunday, this match was still on-court.

In the girls’ Under-14 singles, Gabriella Prince lifted the crown as she beat Zara Shamsi 6-4, 6-2 in the final. Similarly, Prince can also capture two Lease titles if she and doubles partner Brianna Harricharan advance to the final.

Meanwhile, Josiah Hills emerged victorious in the boys’ Under-12 singles when he defeated G De Noon 4-1, 3-5, 10-3 in the tie break. In the girls’ equivalent, Abba Campbell-Smith lifted the title as she got past Makeda Bain in the finals.

And in the boys’ Under-10 singles, Zelig Williams cruised to the Lease title with a cool 4-0, 4-2 win over S Plimmer while Anneleisa Orr clawed from behind to triumph 1-4, 4-2, 11-9 over Cyra Ramcharan.