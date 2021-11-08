Police: Help us find Andara Ali

Andara Ali -

Princes Town police are asking the public to help find missing teacher Andara Ali, 36, who was reported missing on Saturday at 7.30 pm.

Ali of of Moruga Main Road, Petit Café, Princes Town was last seen at around 4.45 pm on Saturday. She was wearing a white kurta long-sleeved top with purple flowers and a pair of white and purple pants or skirt.

Ali is of East Indian descent, with dark brown complexion, medium build, round face and medium-length red hair. She is five feet, four inches tall.

Anyone with information on Ali's whereabouts should call the Princes Town Police Station at 655-2231, or 555, 999, 911, 800-TIPS or make a report using the TTPS App.