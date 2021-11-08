Lady Hochoy Home grateful for outreach amid covid19 outbreak

NO MORE than 24 hours after word got out that residents of the Lady Hochoy home were battling an outbreak of covid19, citizens, church groups and major companies came together to provide relief in the form of vitamins and other pharmaceuticals, personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning products.

A representative of the home is now expressing gratitude for the response to the call.

“It is the most amazing thing I have ever experienced in my life from just sending one message to a couple groups on WhatsApp,” said Sharon Lee Garcia.

Garcia told Newsday that she had been introduced to the home by her father, Attin Lee, and had been involved with the home ever since. She said when she heard of the outbreak of covid19 among the staff and residents she sprang into action.

“I put out a message in two groups and we immediately got help from three different citizens and from management and staff at Kappa Drugs. Kappa delivered two huge bags with pharmaceuticals and other things that were needed.”

Sean Roach, CEO of Langston Roach also made arrangements for cleaning products, hand sanitiser, face masks and other items, she said.

Garcia added that officials in Starlite Drugs will also donate items to the home.

“This just shows that there are still good people in TT. The majority of people in this country really care about people.”

Confirming the outbreak at the home at Saturday’s virtual press conference, Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram said a total of 14 residents and nine staff members at the home tested positive for the virus.

Parasram, however, said the cases were not severe. He said no one had been hospitalised and there were only two people with a mild fever. He added that of the 68 residents at the home, 47 were vaccinated, which would help to prevent hospitalisation and decrease the symptoms experienced by the infected.