Health Ministry: Covaxin vaccine approved use in Trinidad and Tobago

Covid19 vaccine ready for an arm. AP PHOTO -

The Ministry of Health advised that the Bharat BBV152 Covaxin Covid19 vaccine has been granted approval for emergency use by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Trinidad and Tobago, therefore, has updated its list of approved vaccines to include Covaxin.

In the release on Saturday, the ministry said Covaxin is recommended for people 18 years and older and it comes in two doses which will be administered four weeks apart. The ministry recommended an additional dose for moderately and severely immunocompromised adults.

Approved vaccines

1. Pfizer-BioNTech - Approved 31st December 2020

2. AstraZeneca - Approved 15th February 2021

3. Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) - Approved 12th March 2021

4. Moderna-NIAID - Approved 30th April 2021

5. Sinopharm BIBP- Approved 7th May 2021

6. Sinovac-CoronaVac - Approved 1st June 2021

7. 1st dose AstraZeneca and 2nd dose Pfizer – BioNTech - Approved 15th June 2021

8. 1st dose AstraZeneca and 2nd dose Moderna-NIAID - Approved 30th July 2021

9. Covaxin BBV152 – Approved 3 rd November, 2021