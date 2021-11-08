Eight more dead, 329 new covid19 cases

Photo courtesy CDC.

EIGHT more people have died from covid19 and 329 new cases were confirmed in the latest Ministry of Health update on Sunday.

The update said the eight people were three elderly males, three middle aged males, an elderly female and a middle-aged female.

One person had no known pre-existing conditions while six of the patients had multiple pre-existing conditions which included high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, obesity and cancer. One person was diabetic alone.

The eight additional deaths raise the toll to 1,772 and the confirmed cases since the first case was confirmed in March last year, now stands at 59,304.

The update added that there are now 5,522 active cases with 368 people in hospital, 4,804 people in home self isolation, 77 in state quarantine facilities and 21 in step down facilities. The update noted that of the 5,166 people in the parallel healthcare system 4,809 people (93.1 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

The update added that 174 people recovered from the virus with 35 being discharged from public health facilities and 139 recovered community cases.

The ministry also said in the update that a total of 627,208 people had gotten their first dose of a two-dose regimen of the vaccine, while 615,701 people had completed their regimen and are fully vaccinated.

A total of 406,263 people were tested in both public and private facilities.