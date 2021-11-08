Dottin's 132 guides Windies Women to 45-run win over Pakistan

West Indies' women cricketer Hayley Matthews (right) and an unnamed teammate celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan's Kainat Imtiaz (not pictured) during the first one-day international (ODI) women’s cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies in Karachi, Pakistan on November 8, 2021. (AFP PHOTO) -

DEANDRA Dottin slammed a century and Hayley Matthews had a strong all-round performance as West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 45 runs, in the first game of a three-match One Day International (ODI) series in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday.

Dottin struck 132 off 146 deliveries with 18 fours and two sixes to propel West Indies Women to a competitive 253/8 in 50 overs.

West Indies Women lost Rashada Williams (15) and captain Stafanie Taylor (six) cheaply, while Kyshona Knight was forced to retire hurt.

Dottin and Matthews then combined to put on 119 for the third wicket.

After Matthews fell for 57 off 67 balls with eight fours, Pakistan fought back as West Indies lost quick wickets in the dying stages, after being in a commanding position on 191/2 in the 42nd over.

Dottin was the fourth batter dismissed.

A cameo by Shemaine Campbelle (23 off 20 balls) helped get West Indies Women past 250.

Bowling for Pakistan Women, Anam Amin grabbed 5/35 in ten overs and Fatima Sana snatched 2/65 in ten overs.

In response, Pakistan Women were limited to 51/3 in the 13th over before a 57-run partnership between Kainat Imtiaz and Iram Javed kept the home team in the contest.

When Javed fell for 40 and Imtiaz was dismissed for 24, no other partnership was worth 50 as Pakistan limped to 208/9 in 50 overs.

Aliya Riaz tried to keep the innings together with 46, but 3/31 in ten overs from off-spinner Matthews ensured West Indies Women took a 1-0 series lead.

Fast bowler Shakera Selman snatched 2/35 in ten overs.

The second match will bowl off at 1 am (TT time), on Thursday.

Summarised Scores: WEST INDIES WOMEN 253/8 (50 overs) - Deandra Dottin 132, Hayley Matthews 57, Shemaine Campbelle 23; Anam Amin 5/35, Fatima Sana 2/65 vs PAKISTAN WOMEN 208/9 (50 overs) - Aliya Riaz 46, Iram Javed 40, Muneeba Ali 28; H Matthews 3/31, Shakera Selman 2/35. West Indies Women won by 45 runs. Player of the Match: Deandra Dottin (West Indies Women).