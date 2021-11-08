Baron to give safe-zone concert

File photo/Vidya Thurab

Local soca parang artist Timothy Watkins, better known as Baron, is having a safe-zone Christmas concert at Queen's Hall.

Baron's Golden Milestone will be held on November 13, from 5pm.

The show will feature several other artists such as Tenaj Smith, Gypsy, Sugar Aloes, Devon Seale, Swappi, Rondelle Donawa, Potential and Los Alumnos De San Juan. The artists will be accompanied by Michelle and Kaiso Kaiso orchestra.

Tickets cost $200 and are available at the Queens's Hall box office and via the Queen's Hall website.