Anglican church donates ultrasound machine to Roxborough hospital

Canon Claude Berkeley -

An ultrasound scan machine for the new Roxborough hospital was donated to the Tobago Regional Health Authority by the Anglican church.

During the presentation on Monday at the LRC Room of the Scarborough General Hospital, Canon Claude Berkeley said the machines were donated by the Third Order of the Society of St Francis (TSSF), through the intervention of Sister Ursilla James.

The Third Order Society, he said, is an Anglican religious order that facilitates serving Christ through a Franciscan spirituality.

“The Franciscan movement has been in Trinidad and Tobago for over 40 years, perhaps you have never heard of them or heard of the group, but they tend to function quietly and do what is to be done through the service that they give, the work that they participate in.” Berkeley said.

He said the donation was made possible through a letter written by Sister James to UK-based minister provincial Janet Feathers, requesting an ultrasound machine for the Roxborough hospital.

Berkeley said initially the request seemed unrealistic but "there was an allocation from the medical mission fund, so we started to put some monies together.”

He encouraged the TRHA to continue its work and to enhance “as much as it is possible the quality of healthcare that is meted out to the citizens of this land.”

Secretary for Health, Wellness and Family Development, Tracy Davidson-Celestine in expressing gratitude noted that many expecting mothers will benefit greatly from this device.

“We are intent on taking care of our women,” she said.

"It’s not every day that we receive a piece of equipment at this cost and level of technology, and so every little assistance that feeds into our healthcare makes a big difference to the people here in Tobago, and so we are very grateful to the church for filling this gap that exists.”