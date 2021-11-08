13 new deaths, 354 covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has reported 13 deaths and 354 new cases of the covid19 virus in its 4 pm update on Monday.

The update said the total number of deaths is now 1,785 and the number of active positive cases is 5,685.

To date, there have been 59,658 cases of the virus since it arrived in March of last year.

It said, 52,188 patients have recovered, 391 are in hospital, 26 are in step down facilities, 80 in state quarantine, and 4,914 in self-isolation.

The update said 627,447 people have been administered the first of two doses of the covid19 vaccine and 579,452 have received their second. It said 33,794 people have received a single dose vaccine and 616,196 are fully vaccinated.

It said the percentage of patients in the parallel healthcare system who are not fully vaccinated is 93.1 per cent, which is 4,809 of 5,166 patients.

The update said the figures provided reflect data taken between November 4 - 7.