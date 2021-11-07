Princes Town woman granted $800,000 bail for larceny

Savitri Persad. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A Princes Town woman was granted bail with surety when she appeared virtually before a Scarborough magistrate on Friday.

A police media release on Saturday reported that Savitri Persad, 37, appeared before magistrate Debby Ann Bassaw to face nine counts of larceny.

Persad, who is from Iere Village, was granted $800,000 bail under the condition that she report to the Princes Town police station twice a week.

The release reported that between May 2020 to May 2021, two people gave a woman $203,000 to help them with an investment on the promise they would receive a significant return when she received a profit.

The people allegedly did not receive any returns on the money invested.

Persad was arrested on November 1 in Tobago and was charged on November 3.

Enquiries were conducted by WPC Baynes and PC Moses of the Tobago CID.