Parents’ group says no to mandatory vaccines for five-11 year-olds

Parents protest against any plan to make covid19 vaccines mandatory for children five to 11 at Palmiste Park, San Fernando on Saturday. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Even though approval was recently given for children five to 11 in the US to be vaccinated with the Pfizer covid19 vaccine, members of the Responsible Parents Group of TT are calling on the government not do so, even if a similar approval is given by the World Health Organization (WHO).

On October 29, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for children in the US to be given Pfizer jabs while the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave their approval on November 2.

The Prime Minister has long said any covid19 approved by the WHO for children five-11, once it is available, will be added to the list of mandatory vaccines for children to attend government schools.

But even though no such approval has been given, members of the parents’ group gathered at Palmiste Park, San Fernando for a peaceful demonstration on Saturday to voice their concerns about any potential mandatory vaccine mandate for children in TT.

Dr Rajiv Seereeram, who is a physician, said he does not support children being vaccinated with the Pfizer covid19 vaccine based on the time it has taken for approval to be granted.

Seereeram explained, “We are rather disturbed that of late, within the week, the Pfizer vaccine was given a green light by the FDA for children 5-11 and we can say as well that this vaccine still remains investigational.

“A properly trialled vaccine to be used in children requires at least three to five years of safety testing in humans.

“Our firm stance is that we need very very conclusive safety data…we want three or more years before we expose our kids to this.”

Until any vaccine for children has been tested for several years, Seereeram is urging parents to reject any future mandatory vaccine policy for children in TT.

Currently, vaccines are available for children 12 and older. Recently, vaccinated and unvaccinated students were allowed to return to in-person classes following a low vaccination rate among students at government secondary schools. However, last week, reports that 60 people were in quarantine after two students at Iere High School contracted the virus.

During the Ministry of Health’s virtual media conference on Saturday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said either the Education Minister or Chief Education Officer were authorised to provide an update on the case at Iere High.