Man chopped in the head

File photo

A 44-year-old man is now in hospital after a 20-year-old man chopped him in his head on Saturday night.

According to reports, the two men were at a house on Unity Trace, Bon Air, Arouca at about 8.30 pm on Saturday when the 20-year-old man got into an argument with a woman who lived there.

The 44-year-old man tried to intervene but the 20-year-old became more enraged, telling the older man: “I going for my fire to kill you,” before leaving.

The man returned 10 minutes later with a cutlass and attacked the older man. He dealt the man chops to the left side of his head and both hands. The 20-year-old man then got into a car and drove off.

Police and emergency services were alerted and the 44-year-old man was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was treated. Witnesses to the attack gave police a description of the 20-year-old man. Police intercepted his vehicle about 10 minutes later and arrested him.