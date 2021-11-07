Green infrastructure, alternative against climate change

Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust president Molly Gaskin believes climate change must be tackled with the push for green infrastructure.

In a release, Gaskin said although climate change is a global problem: "Each country, in fact, each person has the power to make a difference."

She said it is time for the world to use green infrastructure in a much broader way.

"Green infrastructure projects use natural, artificial, and restored landscape features and green buildings such as green roofs and walls that utilise agricultural plants and small flowering shrubs."

Gaskin explained the adaptation does not mean passive avoidance or acceptance.

“We must know and anticipate the effects of climate change and act now to mitigate it. This implies respecting nature and aspiring to achieve sustainable social development."

For her, natural disasters are not all natural. “Human activities have been the main cause for the last 200 years. Above all, we must plant trees and shrubs where and when we can."

Gaskin said people can all “collect food, treat wastewater, reduce pollution of natural waterways, promote wildlife biodiversity, combat the urban heat island effect, improve air quality and reduce flooding."

Well-planned green spaces have the added benefit of increasing property values, lowering the costs of public infrastructure and utilities, and improving the overall quality of life for citizens.

“Exterior landscapes, including living green walls, help reduce cooling costs, provide noise absorption and air purification while increasing the aesthetic appeal of the property.

"Green spaces should always be planted within cities and residential developments.

"Planners, engineers and governments must now take into account the future impacts of climate change in all their investment decisions and strategies and be environmentally conscious.”

Gaskin recommended the population plant vegetables and flowers on rooftops and balconies as a source of urban food production.