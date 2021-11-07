Cyclist Nicholas Paul 4th after UCI champions league round one

In this August 5 file photo, TT's Nicholas Paul, right, and Yuta Wakimoto of Japan compete during the track cycling men's omnium scratch race at the 2020 Summer Olympic, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul finished finished fourth in the men’s keirin final at the inaugural International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Champions League in Mallorca, Spain, on Saturday.

Paul, who earned a silver medal in the 1k time trial at the UCI World Championships two weeks ago in France, finished behind Dutchman Harrie Lavreyson, German Stefan Botticher and another Dutchman in Jeffrey Hoogland in the men’s keirin final.

Paul also competed in the men’s sprint and just missed out on qualifying for the final as he was eliminated in the semifinals.

Paul is fourth in the league men’s sprint classification after round one in Spain. Paul earned 11 points in the sprint and 13 in the keirin for a total of 24 points.

Leader Lavreysen has 40 points, Botticher is second overall with 30 points and Hoogland also has 30 points.

Round two of the champions league will be held on November 27 in Lithuania.