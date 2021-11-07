Curtain closes on festival of lights with Bhaiya Dooj

Anita Persad light deyas outside RRM Plaza, High Street, San Fernando as part of their Divali celebrations. - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Bhaiya Dooj, observed November 6, is the final day of Divali. It is a special day when brothers take the opportunity to visit their sisters, renewing the bonds of love. We live in very trying and taxing times where covid19 has not only taken family members from us by death but it has also caused our physical separation form those closest to our hearts, our siblings. The recent state-imposed isolation served to put a very abrupt stop to family members spending time together to the detriment of all.

Now that things are mending, although we are far from safe, the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj takes on even more significant meaning. The Katha is told where the God Of Death Yamraj visited his sister Yamuna on the very day, not to take her life as he is known for but to bond with her. She in turn did his puja gave him a tika on his forehead pledging to always protect him. Yamraj was so touched that he gave his blessing is that if brothers seek out their sisters on this day then they would be blessed with the forgiveness of all sins.

It creates an opportunity to mend broken relationships between brothers and sisters. If it is one thing that this pandemic has taught us is that our relationships are more important than anything else. We must reflect, that when the end of our life comes what will we take with us?

The truth is all we take with will be our memories, all good deeds and bad deeds. let us take the opportunity today to continue to establish and to build upon the relationship that we already have with our siblings.

If perhaps brother-sister relationships have been broken, you might want to search your consciousness and see if you were at fault and if you were then you can reach out and say I'm sorry, I'm sorry for my selfishness, I'm sorry that I wronged you, I'm sorry for anything that I would have done to you, Can you please forgive me?

You can start laying the foundation for a fresh and trusting relationship with your sister. If anything that life has taught us recently is that life is too short and we will never have enough days to do all that we want to do. Rebuilding a relationship will take time but an apology can serve to rebuild the foundations of a strong relationship.

The brother-and-sister relationship is fundamental to how we communicate values and morals to the next generation. Our children will learn what they see and follow the example we set. Let us give them a great example to follow.

The time is now, just spend time with each other doing things together, spend some time with your sister talking about the past and planning for the future just as you do with your spouse and your children and your friends. This will keep the family bonds strong.

I invite you to extend that relationship to those who acted the part of your sister, who's always been there for you, someone you may have gone to school with, a neighbour, a friend. It is a great day to take a gift for your sister, biological or otherwise and say, I appreciate that you are my sister and I love you.

Happy Bhaiya Dooj 2021 to all sisters and brothers.

PUNDIT SATYANAND MAHARAJ

Spiritual leader Satya Anand ashram

via e-mail