Calls for love at vigil for murder victim Jeneka Guerra

Family and friends light candles for murder victim Kezia Jeneka Guerra in Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz on Saturday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

Residents of Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz, are calling on the nation to show more compassion and empathy to each other as they mourn the murder of Kezia Jeneka Guerra.

Guevarra, 27, was last seen on October 30.

Her decomposing body was found in a grave in a forested area off Santa Barbara Road, Maracas, St Joseph, on Thursday morning.

Residents gathered at a candlelight vigil for Guerra on Blackford Street, Cantaro Village, on Saturday evening, to offer condolences, prayers and support to her family.

Speaking with Newsday, family friend Alana Mills said men and women should learn from the tragedy.

"For these young ladies they need to be careful in the choices they make.

"It's not like before, at the end of the day you never know what's going to happen next.

"For men, I want them to remember they have mothers, sisters, aunts.

"They (men) can show us a little more love for us."

Newsday also spoke to minister and family friend Marlene Felix who said Guerra's death left her shaken as she remembered her as a secondary school student.

"It's a wake up call for each and every young person. I'm so tired of this whole issue where women are being targeted. Relationships are a serious thing.

"I remember her in her school uniform attending school with my son. This is really tragic."

Residents packed the pavement to offer prayers and light a candle under a banner showing some of Guerra's pictures.

The residents also offered a minute of silence for Guerra.