Burnt body found in Carenage

File photo

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a burnt body which was found in Carenage on Sunday morning.

Police said at about 6.40 am on Sunday, a man was walking along Sea View Street, Carenage, when he got a foul stench coming from nearby. When he checked he found the partially burnt body in a drain on the Western side of the road.

The arms and legs were bound with chains and the head was wrapped in a multicoloured cloth.

Police are still trying to establish an identity and a motive behind the murder.