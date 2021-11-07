Brianna Harricharan, Zara Shamsi advance at Lease Jnr Tennis

Jordell Chapman looks to make a return against Alexander Merry during the boys under-14 match, at the Lease Operators Tennis Tournament, on Saturday, at the Country Club, Maraval. - Jeff Mayers

BRIANNA Harricharan and Zara Shamsi advanced to the semifinals of the girls 14 and Under singles category when the Lease Operators Junior Tennis tournament continued at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, on Saturday.

Harricharan, the top seed in the draw, defeated Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith 6-3, 6-2 to book a place in the final four.

Shamsi, ranked third in the field, outlasted Kate Broughton 6-4, 6-2 to qualify.

Also progressing to the next round were second-seeded Arya Siewrattan and fourth-seeded Gabriella Prince.

Siewrattan was a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 winner over Shiloh Walker in another quarterfinal match and Prince eased to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Laura-Li Maillard.

In the boys 14 and Under singles quarterfinals there were victories for Kale Dalla Costa, Jordell Chapman, Kayden Siewrattan and Yeshowah Campbell-Smith.

Dalla Costa, seeded first in the draw, got past Deron Dumas 6-0, 6-0.

Chapman prevailed with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Alexander Merry and Kayden advanced with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Aaron Subero.

In the girls 10 and Under singles semifinals, Anneleisa Orr and Cyra Ramcharan won their matches. Orr was too strong for Ysanne Williams and won the contest 4-2, 4-2 and Ramcharan defeated Cherdine Sylvester 4-2, 4-0.

The tournament continues from 9 am, on Sunday.