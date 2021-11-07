Beetham teen charged with guard's murder in Valencia

Keon Isaac...charged with the murder of security guard Khemraj Jagessar. - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

An 18-year-old Beetham teenager will appear virtually before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Monday on charges of murder and robbery with violence linked to recent cigarette heist.

A police media release on Saturday reported that Keon Isaac, also called Isaiah Clinton, of Phase Four, Beetham Gardens was charged by homicide investigators after receiving advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC on November 5.

Isaac was arrested on October 28 in San Pablo Trace, Valencia, hours after security officer Khemraj Jaggessar was shot dead during a robbery.

The enquiry was supervised by ASP Lyndon Douglas, Insps Ramjag and Hosein and W/ Insp Sylvester of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II.

The charges were laid by WPC Paulette Elcock.

Enquiries are continuing.