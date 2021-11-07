A Wooden Counter lime: mobile bartending service keeps fun-loving spirit alive

Business partners Amrit Permanand, left, and Kevon Felix at their Wooden Counter mobile bar during an event earlier this year. PHOTO COURTESY AMRIT PERMANAND -

For many limers 2020 was the beginning of the end for all-inclusive fetes when the covid19 pandemic hit after the Carnival season.

Despite hopes that Carnival would return in 2022, the chances seem slim, according to the Prime Minister who, during the commissioning of the Chatham Government Primary School in August, was sceptical that TT would be prepared to host the "greatest show on Earth" next year.

But while large-scale parties have essentially disappeared, smaller, more economical backyard limes have grown in popularity allowing three friends to capitalise and improve on an age-old staple of TT culture.

Sunday Newsday spoke with entrepreneurs Amrit Permanand, Kevon Felix and Miles McLean on their mobile bar – D Wooden Counter.

While the idea of having a portable bar isn't new Permanand, 26, says the novelty behind D Wooden Counter is in its simplicity.

"Rather than you going out to the bars, we bring the bar to you.

"But it's not just a matter of you getting drinks, it's an atmosphere we aim to provide our clients with to give their event that extra pop."

Permanand has worked as an events co-ordinator and bartender and understands the importance of creating the right atmosphere for social gatherings.

He collaborated with Felix, who is also a bartender, and McLean, a DJ, to replicate the mood of a night out with friends on a much smaller scale at home.

Felix, who is Permanand's neighbour in San Juan, said they first came up with the idea last December when they pitched ideas for what business they should start in their WhatsApp group chat.

Beginning with a community-based car wash, the friends eventually settled on a mobile bar, drawing on their experiences in nightlife and entertainment sectors.

Not one to waste time, Permanand got a wooden pallet from his aunt, while Felix, skilled in wood-working and carpentry, took the time to sand it down, varnish and build it into a mini-bar.

The bar which is roughly the size of an office desk can be dismantled for transport and re-assembled at a venue.

Using the network they established as bartenders, the friends were able to book their first event within only three weeks of building the bar in January, thanks to the help of a long-time friend and events manager.

The event was a birthday party for social media influencer Superstar RiRi (Rinelle Francis).

"Everything fell into place really well. Sometimes we would ask ourselves, how we would get some things done and someone would call Amrit and say they had certain events," Felix said.

The friends all agree that crucial to developing their brand was knowing the right people from their time in the entertainment industry noting that just as important as cash is the ability to network and form contacts with potential clients at each event.

"Networking will create more income. That's what we've been trying to do and have been doing from starting up to now.

"Not every event you see on our page was paid for, we understand the importance of meeting people halfway.

"We did an event for businessman in Penal once and he encouraged us to continue doing free events ever so often because you never know who can notice you and sponsor those guys."

Part of developing such a strong presence was due to Permanand being social media savvy and understanding what most of his millennial clients respond to best.

Despite being largely self-taught in marketing, he was able to build the group's Instagram page in February to one that has over 2,100 followers.

"We have a decent following, none of it came from sponsored advertisements or anything, it was just raw popularity.

"We took the old saying 'use what you have in front of you' literally. I would be in an event and while there I might zone out but at the back of my mind I'm thinking of what would be a cool caption to post for the video on Instagram.

"The key to that is understanding different people's preferences, a wedding might not appeal to you but it might appeal to Miles, you always market yourself to appeal to someone's taste and preference. One of the greatest things I have learned in selling whether it's a product or a service is that people will buy based on emotions and once you click with someone on that level you will attract a customer and that's what social media is all about."

This social media presence and collaboration with influencers caused the brand to grow in popularity and while they were able to attract more clients, they also attracted unwanted attention from a fraudster.

Earlier this year, a person pretending to be a promoter for a party solicited $21,000 from the friends to work at a party for Miami carnival but failed to deliver, despite repeated attempts to contact him.

The experience was disappointing but Permanand, Felix and McLean say they saw the incident as a teachable moment and hoped other young entrepreneurs could learn from their mistakes and better protect themselves against swindlers.

"The same way we sit at home and brainstorm ideas on how we can organise our events and promote our brand, there are people who sit at home and look for ways to try and scam us out of cash.

"We were upset because it's a lot of money we lost but the same energy we would have taken to go and chase down this person, we took that energy and turned it towards something positive and re-invested in into the brand. It really opened our eyes to how people were."

While some entrepreneurs have strict rules against working with close friends as they feel this could damage either their personal or business relationships, Permanand, McLean and Felix say their chemistry and perfectionist approach to business has made for a good working relationship.

They admit that while they may not always see eye-to-eye, communication is clear and new ideas are always welcome.

"Understanding where we want to go with this business and what we want will make you better because I don't see it as fight down or anything, I see it as constructive criticism to make us better.

"Having that level of understanding will make you grow. You won't go far in any business if you're quick to anger or closed-minded," Felix said.

McLean said he was also impressed with the work ethic of the group and was happy to be part of their brand offering his DJ skills to further add to the ambience.

In October, it was announced that bars and restaurants will be allowed to open for full-service from November 1, meaning that alcohol will be allowed to be served to vaccinated customers only. So what does this mean for D Wooden Counter's business model?

More work possibly, according to McLean who is confident that the brand's popularity has found a niche of clients who simply don't want to leave their homes to have a good time.

"It means more work. We're looking at different ways of diversifying what we offer. Not everyone wants to take the vaccine and there are people who have events and only want vaccinated people in their events and there are others who simply don't care. Both ways business will prosper."

The proof of this lies in the fact that even with the reopening of bars, D Wooden Counter is booked until the end of the year.

The high demand for their service has led them to make two mini-bars which they now use for events.

While the brand continues to grow, Permanand maintains it's still a work in progress and they are patient in developing it as best as they can, saving to afford uniforms, logos and even a van to help transport the materials to venues.

Even with the challenges and heavy workload, the friends are committed to providing the best quality service even if it's on a smaller scale.