Tribute to brilliant, caring Dr Mahabir

THE EDITOR: In a society such as ours where the negatives are emphasised over the positives, I felt it necessary and important to pay tribute to a distinguished son of the soil who departed this life on November 3. I refer to Dr Vinod Mahabir who practised medicine at Eastern Main Road in Arouca.

Mahabir was a family doctor, the district medical officer as well as the doctor assigned to the prisons facility at Golden Grove in Arouca.

As a resident of Arouca, I can tell you that when news of his demise reached us there was much shock, sadness and grief among those who were his patients as we remembered his contribution to society and his care for us.

Mahabir was not only a doctor but a caring human being. As a doctor he was brilliant, outstanding and accurate in his diagnosis and treatment of illnesses. One scarcely had to return for a second visit for the same complaint.

The amazing thing was that he would always remember you and your previous ailment without having to consult his notes. He would often tell you in advance if the medication he was prescribing would be expensive so you would know how to plan financially.

His office could be described as a mini-hospital with several beds for patients. If you were given any emergency treatment, because of the nature of your illness, he would ask you to wait for a while so that you could be monitored before sending you home or to hospital.

As a caring human being, he would sometimes call his patients at home a few days after their visit, if he suspected they may have some area of difficulty, or just to inquire as to their progress.

His office was seldom closed and his patients had access to the office phone. We could talk to him personally about anything. He would allay our fears or advise us to come in for a consultation.

A visit with Mahabir was not just about your medical problem. He would ask about your career, what you were doing in your spare time, or simply, “Are you growing any vegetables? What about your daughter, how is she progressing in school?” He was indeed a family doctor.

We all knew his office hours and would be informed if and when he would not be available. People from all over the country benefitted from his care. Some would leave home very early in the morning while it was still dark to get to his office “before all the numbers run out.”

During this time of pandemic, he never refused to see the unvaccinated although as a medical professional he would advise them to get the shot.

As we bid farewell to our beloved doctor, I am reminded of the words of the great poet HW Longfellow:

Lives of great men all remind us

We can make our lives sublime,

And, departing, leave behind us

Footprints on the sands of time.

Thank you, Dr Mahabir. Farewell.

RUTH SAMAROO

Arouca