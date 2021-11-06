The mighty paw paw

Here in the West Indies, as I dig into a hearty slice of our fleshy, perfumed, sugary-sweet, sunset-coloured paw paw my eyes would roll upwards to the sky and thank God, once again, for the blessings of our bountiful soils. It’s one of those fruits I enjoy almost daily.

Papaya/paw paw, as we fondly call them, are available year-round, are loaded with vitamin C, and carotenoids, both antioxidants, vitamin A and potassium.

We enjoy them fresh, with a squeeze of lime sometimes, but the green paw paw can also be enjoyed in a salad and it is often used as a meat tenderiser. They can also be used to create delicious desserts, why not try some this weekend.

Spiced Paw Paw on cake rounds with Coconut Custard

For the paw paw:

1 half-ripe, 3-lb paw paw

1 cup sugar

3 tbs lime juice

1 cinnamon stick

2 cups water

Peel and cut paw paw into one-inch strips, place in saucepan along with other ingredients and cook gently for 15-20 minutes until a thick syrup is formed, remove and cool.

For the sponge cake:

4 eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

½ tsp baking powder

Beat eggs until thick with sugar, fold in flour with baking powder, add vanilla.

Pour into prepared pan and bake for 10-12 minutes, remove and cool.

Use a cookie cutter to cut out the desired sized rounds.

Makes 12 rounds, 2½ inches in diameter.

Coconut Custard

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup milk

1/4 cup dark rum

4 egg yolks

1/4 cup sugar

1 piece lime peel

Heat milk and coconut milk together.

Beat yolks with sugar and lime peel.

Add a little milk to the sugar mixture, then add the sugar mixture to the milk, cook until thick, add rum and remove.

Cool.

To assemble place one sponge round onto a serving plate, spoon paw paw on top with some spiced syrup.

Top with coconut custard. You may serve it this way or you may add another sponge round to top it off, spoon more fruit and custard on top.

Paw Paw and Pineapple Crumble

1 3-lb pineapple, peeled and cut into one-inch pieces

1 3-lb paw paw half-ripe, peeled and cut into one-inch pieces

1 cup brown sugar

3 cloves

2 sticks cinnamon

1 cup water

dash aromatic bitters

Place all the above ingredients into a medium sized sauce pan, cook for 10 minutes or until the mixture is thick, do not overcook the fruit. remove.

Crumble

3 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cups butter

½ cup granulated sugar

Preheat oven to 350F

Combine butter with flour until mixture resembles fine crumbs, add sugar and toss.

Place fruit into an ovenproof dish, spoon crumble on top and cover fruit, sprinkle with a little brown sugar.

Bake until hot and bubbly, 35 mins.

Serves 10 to 12

Green Paw Paw salad

For the dressing:

1 clove garlic, minced

3 tbs lime juice

1 tbs soy sauce

½ tsp sesame oil

1 tbs brown sugar

Combine all ingredients and stir.

1 green paw paw, about 4 lbs.

1 carrot grated

1/3 cup each chadon beni, mint and basil

1 hot pepper, seeded and cut into thin strips

1 tomato, seeded and cut into strips

salt to taste

1/3 cup chopped peanuts (optional)

Peel and grate paw paw coarsely, place in a colander to drain off any excess juices.

Combine with carrot, tomato, hot pepper, salt and fresh herbs.

Pour on dressing and toss gently. Sprinkle with peanuts if using

Refrigerate until ready for use.

Serves 4 to 6

rahamut@gmail.com