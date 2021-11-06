Sagicor VP hails extempo, 'a national treasure'

For the artform! Sagicor’s vice president, sales and marketing Jacinto Martinez, presents a sponsorship cheque to Phillip “Black Sage” Murray (left) and Mark “Contender” John (right) in support of Extemporama. -

Extempo is "a national treasure" that must be must be supported, said Sagicor vice president, sales and marketing Jacinto Martinez as the regional insurer donated $10,000 to TUCO North Zone's extempo clash on Saturday.

“Extempo is a national treasure, and a skilled artform,” said Martinez. “I am pleased that our seasoned calypsonians continue to keep this tradition alive and well, and hope that our future generations use these events as inspiration. Sagicor is proud to be able to support the continued upliftment of our culture in this way and we look forward to what we know will be a fantastic display of talent.”

Sagicor made a donation to TUCO North Zone's Extemporama that takes place 6 pm at the Kaiso Blues Cafe, Port of Spain. It will be streamed on IEnt Live.com. The event is a continuation of the celebration of Calypso History Month which was observed in October.

“Calypso is the heartbeat of the Caribbean and we must continue to work together to preserve it as part of our heritage,” said Martinez.

TUCO chairman Mark “Contender” John, a veteran extempo artiste, and three-time national extempo champion Phillip “Black Sage” Murray received the donation. During the handover, the two showed why they are a force to contend with and delivered a humorous extempo calypso to thank Sagicor for the donation.

The show pays tribute to Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba. The poet, musician, leader and visionary in calypso and rapso passed away earlier this year.