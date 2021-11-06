Hills, Farah win at Lease junior tennis

JOSIAH Hills and Haneen Farah were among the winners when the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis tournament 2021 continued at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, on Friday.

Hills, playing in the boys 12-and-Under singles category, defeated Jovan Garibana 4-0, 4-1. Round robin matches are being contested with the top players advancing to the knockout phase of the tournament.

Also completing victories in the boys 12-and-Under category were Gabriel Denoon, Connor Carrington and Darius Rahaman.

First-seeded Denoon got past Randy McPhee 4-2, 4-2 and second-seeded Carrington was also a straight-set winner as he outlasted Liev Khan 5-3, 4-1.

Rahman needed three sets to prevail over Justin Horsford 4-2, 4-5, 10-0.

Farah was forced to dig deep to defeat Anya Romany 4-2, 2-4, 10-6 in the girls 12-and-Under singles.

There were many one-sided matches in the category.

Lily Mohammed got past Isobel Alleyne 4-0, 4-0, Karissa Mohammed was a comfortable 4-1, 4-0 winner over Malia David 4-1, 4-0, Charde Sylvester cruised to a 4-0, 4-1 victory over Taegan Yeates and Madison Khan breezed past Aniah McConney 4-0, 4-0.

The tournament continues at 9 am, on Saturday.

OTHER RESULTS –

Girls 10-and-Under Singles: Cyra Ramcharan def Reena Dougdeen 6-2.

Boys 14-and-Under Singles: James Hadden def Callum Koylass 5-3, 4-0; B’jorn Hall def Ivan Murray-Ramcharan by walkover; Daniel Rahaman def Brian Harricharan 4-1, 5-4 (7-1); Jordell Chapman def Aaron Subero 4-0, 4-1; Yeshowah Campbell-Smith def Adam Mackenzie 4-0, 4-0.