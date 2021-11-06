Flow goes to work in 'the Neighbourhood'

Flow vice president Simone Martin-Sulgan.

Leading telecommunications and entertainment services provider, Flow set out to work the "neighbourhood" in a campaign to improve customer service.

“We are putting our best foot forward, starting on a path to improve, empower, and progress with our customers. We are determined to making improvements to our network to bring better connectivity and better services to our customers. At Flow, we know that we can do better,” Flow vice president Simone Martin-Sulgan said in a release.

The campaign – Flow in the Neighbourhood – began on October 1 and aims to build awareness around proactive maintenance measures the company is taking to improve the long-term quality and reliability of its network. The campaign also seeks to enhance engagement on social media as it highlights employees working in neighbourhoods to improve network quality, to demonstrate that “Flow is working for you.”

Robindranath Maharaj, newly appointed director, technological operations at Flow, said, “Our teams are in your neighbourhoods, improving the network and laying the groundwork for better and faster connections. It’s all about putting our most important connections first.”

Flow crews are expected to go out in the field, completing proactive maintenance to support the company’s network. This work is crucial, as it will enhance the ongoing quality of service to customers.

Follow Flow on its social media channels via the hashtags – #FlowWorkingForYou, #FlowintheNeighbourhood – as the company provides up-to-date information on maintenance across the country.